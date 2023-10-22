Recover and refocus for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

After their loss to Spain, the Fijiana XV captain acknowledges that Spain took advantage of their mistakes to secure a 29-16 victory

Sereima Leweniqila says they allowed Spain to run the game.

She says the game was about getting confidence and settling well.

Article continues after advertisement

“Especially the team such as Spain don’t give them the confidence as well to play their game. So it was about that, but we didn’t do that and our errors cost us a game.”

However, she believes that this experience will serve as a learning curve for the team.

Leweniqila expresses her determination to recover, refocus, and prepare for the upcoming game.

She emphasizes that they will move forward and continue playing for their country and families.