Ravutaumada thankful to coach Raiwalui

Selesitino Ravutaumada

The Rugby World Cup, one of the most prestigious events in the world of rugby, is a stage where dreams come true for players and for Flying Fijians winger Selesitino Ravutaumada, making his debut at the 2023 Rugby World Cup was nothing short of an experience of a lifetime.

Ravutaumada, known for his blistering pace and remarkable ball-handling skills, had been a rising star in the rugby world, and the Rugby World Cup presented an opportunity for him to shine on the biggest stage of all.

The Taveuni lad’s journey from playing barefoot on the beaches in Naselesele to representing his country at the World Cup is an inspirational story of determination and perseverance.

Article continues after advertisement

“You really know much details about him leaving. But if he does want to wish him well, him and his family he’s done a lot for this team, sacrificing, Leaving his family behind to come and look after us.”

The 23-year-old is thankful for the contributions and guidance of their head coach, Simon Raiwalui, who has been offering them throughout their Rugby World Cup campaign.

The Taveuni lad says he isn’t sure about Raiwalui’s resignation; however, he wishes them well.

The Flying Fijians returned to the country on Thursday night.