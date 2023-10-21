Navy through to the Escott Shield final

The Freshet Navy Blues team secured a narrow victory, defeating the Nabua Maroons 17-15 and securing their place in the Escott Shield final.

In the final moments of the game, Nabua had an opportunity to score, but the Navy’s defense held strong and successfully defended their try line.

Peni Tuiteci, the captain of the Navy team, expressed that the team’s hard work during their preparations, which began earlier this year, paid off during the match at Burkhust Park.

“The game today was really tough. Nabua gave us a hard time but I thank the boys for working together which has given us this win.”



Freshet Navy Blues captain, Peni Tuiteci

However, Tuiteci believes that they could have performed even better than they did on the field today.

Tuiteci mentioned that the team will take the time to recover and then shift their focus towards the upcoming challenge that awaits them next week.