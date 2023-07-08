Naitasiri survives nail-biter against Macuata

Ram Sami Naitasiri has registered its first win in the 2023 Skipper Cup, after they defeated FMF Macuata 29-25 at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

It was an even contest in the early stage of the match, before both teams exchanged successful penalty kicks and were tied 3-all in the 20th minute of play.

Macuata scored the first try in the 30th minute, while Naitasiri recorded their first try in the 40th minute.

Naitasiri took a slender lead of 10-8 over Macuata at half-time.

In the second half, Naitasiri scored an early try to maintain the lead 17-8.

Macuata responded with another try which brought them close to Naitasiri 17-13, before Naitasiri opened the floodgates as they scored two consecutive tries to lead 29-13.

Macuata made a late comeback, scoring another two tries in the last five minutes of the match, but they still trailed 25-29 to Naitasiri.

The Highlanders maintained their lead until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in the Under 20 category, Naitasiri defeated Macuata 23-17.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was also present at the match today.