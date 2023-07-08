Naikabula and Masirewa to start for Japan

Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa

Two Fijians will run out for Japan in their Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks XV tonight.

Taveuni-born Semisi Masirewa and winger Jone Naikabula have been named in their match-day 23.

Head coach Jamie Joseph says this is the first of six crucial games they’ll play in the buildup to the Rugby World Cup.

He says he wants to see how his players will go against strong opponents.

You can watch Japan take on the All Blacks XV tonight at 8 p.m. live and exclusive on FBC Sports.