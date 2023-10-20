More support for WOWS KIDS

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings today received $5000 donation from Jacks of Fiji on behalf of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

This donation is part of their efforts to raise awareness for child cancer.

The donation was presented to Gollings and a few members of the sevens team at Jacks of Fiji’s newly refurbished outlet in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Gollings expressed his appreciation for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

He states that his previous worked with WOWS KIDS Fiji has been a humbling experience for him, witnessing the challenges faced by families and children affected by cancer.