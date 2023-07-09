MGM books semi-finals spot

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-17 side

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-17 side walloped Ratu Sukuna Memorial School 52-0 yesterday to stamp its authority in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union’s Vodafone quarter-finals.

Despite making its maiden appearance in the competition this year, MGM displayed a spectacular performance, cheered on by its supporters from the side-lines.

Team coach and PEMAC Head of Department Deve Koroi says they will try to maintain their winning streak but will first focus on ironing out some silly mistakes from yesterday’s match.

“It’s a raw talent that we just have to develop from there, it’s already there and we’re just tapping it and for us we’re just saying it’s a different level but it’s not a different level it’s just the way we’re tapping them and thanks to the Almighty for that gift for them that they showed.”

Koroi adds the talents of these youngsters have yet to be unlocked to full potential and development is still underway.