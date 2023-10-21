Macuata Rugby Union receives opportune aid

The Macuata Rugby Union has received a further boost in their campaign to advance in the Fiji Rugby Union’s provincial premier rugby championship.

This is after they received a set of gym equipment and a mini boxing ring for their fitness centre from Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club.

Vice President Saimone Cabealawa says this is an opportune aid that will relieve the burden of paying for gym sessions at local fitness centres.

Cabealawa says the modern gym equipment will significantly improve their players’ fitness as they strive to advance to the next level of rugby.

The vice president says the facility can also be accessed by the public.

Kaiviti Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva and Head Coach Wes Naiqama officiated at the handover in Naseakula Village in Macuata yesterday.

Civoniceva says this is part of their vision to develop talents among our youth who can represent their village, province, or even our country in rugby.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and Fiji National Sports Commission offices in the Northern Division played a pivotal role in securing the sponsorship.