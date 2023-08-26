Keep our cool and play the game: Nasilasila

Fiji Water Flying Fijians locks Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Isoa Nasilasila are all set to run out for the side against England tomorrow morning.

Following the captain’s run today, the duo is excited about facing the Englishmen at their home ground.

Nasilasila, who is nicknamed ‘Ice’ and ‘Big T’ for Cirikidaveta, has huge roles to play tomorrow.

Waisea Nayacalevu led the team well in the captain’s run this morning at Twickenham before the All Blacks and Springboks match.

Nasilasila says they’ll have to get used to the big crowd because that’s what they’ll experience at the World Cup in France.

‘Especially what we experienced last week was all the crowd and the noise and we just try to almost block that out, during the World Cup you know France is really rugby crazy, it’s going to be real packed, you know we just try to keep our cool and play the game’.

The Flying Fijians face England at 2:15 a.m. tomorrow.