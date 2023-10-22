Inmates banned from Coral Coast Sevens

A decision has been made to ban convicted inmates from participating in the forthcoming McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens.

This decision was made following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the management of Coral Coast Sevens and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center.

This move, spearheaded by FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali, represents a notable advancement in the ongoing crusade against violence targeting women, girls, and children.

Ali reiterated the organization’s commitment to this cause, highlighting their persistent efforts since the case of former Sevens player Amenoni Nasilasila, who was allowed to compete in some local tournaments despite being a convicted inmate.

“Because people look up to these players, and they’re very good players. They look up to them. And there’s very bad role modeling and for rape and things like that. And particularly rape, sexual assault on women, domestic violence and so on.”

Ali states that the fruits of their unrelenting advocacy efforts have culminated in this ruling.

While numerous rugby tournament organizers seek their collaboration, Ali emphasized the sporadic nature of tangible returns on their endeavours.

Coral Coast 7s Tournament Director Jay Whyte says they will help advocate for these issues in any way they can.

“And so, yeah, just on addition to that, we had a clause in our participation agreement with all the teams that it’s not specific to any individual, it’s a generalized statement, which is any person serving a custodial sentence cannot be playing in the tournament”

Ali offered her encouragement for increased women’s participation, extending beyond rugby to encompass a diverse range of sports.

The anticipated Coral Coast Sevens will be played at Lawaqa Park from January 18th to 20th next year.