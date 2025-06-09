FRU partners with AIA Sports as push toward Tier 1 status gathers pace

FRU chief executive Koli Sewabu and AIA Sports Director and former French international Thomas Lièvremont.

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced a new strategic partnership with AIA Sports, marking another major step in its push toward Tier 1 status.

FRU board chair John Sanday says the focus is now firmly back on the domestic competition, describing the partnership as a key part of Fiji’s long-term rugby journey.

Sanday introduced AIA Sports Director and former French international Thomas Lièvremont, who is leading the collaboration with Fiji Rugby.

FRU chief executive Koli Sewabu described the agreement as a historic turning point, saying it goes beyond a traditional supplier or technical partnership.

The alliance with AIA Sports will introduce a centralised digital rugby management system designed specifically for Fiji, linking grassroots clubs, provincial unions and national teams on one professional platform.

Sewabu says the system will unify player registration, medical records, training loads and performance data, replacing manual processes with a streamlined operation.

“So the system will allow our coaches from national to eighth grade to track development pathways like never before. We can identify talent earlier, nurture it smarter and manage careers with a long-term vision. So this database will allow our union to regulate indemnity fees both nationally and globally in order to promote the development of clubs in Fiji.”

He adds the technology will enable data-driven decision-making, helping coaches identify talent earlier, track development pathways and manage player careers with a long-term vision.

The platform will also assist the union in regulating indemnity fees locally and internationally, supporting the sustainable development of clubs across the country.

Sewabu says the partnership signals a shift toward Tier 1 thinking, building strong off-field structures to match Fiji’s on-field talent.

The collaboration with AIA Sports, led by Lièvremont, is expected to bring world-class analysis, technology and expertise to Fiji Rugby, helping build a professional system for future generations.

