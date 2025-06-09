Five more seasons for Maqala

Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala has his future secured at Bayonne for another five seasons.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student sealed a five-year extension at the Top 14 club.

His five-year deal is something most professional clubs don’t usually offer but Maqala’s contract extension speaks volume of his contributions to Bayonne.

Club president, Philippe Tayeb, says they’re very happy and proud to secure the signature of the Burenitu man from Ra for another five years.

Arriving in Bayonne in August 2021 after his Olympic championship at the Tokyo Games, Maqala quickly integrated and has made all his talent known since.

Author of 11 tries in 20 games this season, he will continue to bring his speed and energy to the club.

