Finishing an issue for Fijiana 15’s

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana 15’s captain, Sereima Leweniqila, says they need to work on their finishing.

Leweniqila says this was emphasized to them by their head coach, Inoke Male.

The side suffered a 22-5 loss against the Wallaroos last night.

“One word that our coach gave to us was completion. We just had to execute it well. We got a bit impatient there we just need to learn to control abit but we wanted to play that kinda game, offloads, fast like Fijians play “

The captain admits that even after halftime, they failed to execute their finishing.

However, Leweniqila says they had expected a tough encounter against the host last night.