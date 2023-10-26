Captain backs Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The captain of the Fijiana XV is urging fans to be more understanding towards the players as they gear up for their last pool game in the World Women’s XV 3 competition in Dubai tomorrow.

During a press conference, Sereima Leweniqila asked rugby enthusiasts to be patient with the players after they lost their second pool match against Spain 26-19 last week.

Leweniqila says the majority of the players are still new to the game and are getting their first taste of rugby at international level.

“I understand most of these girls, it’s new to be in a tournament like this. So it’s a big experience for them, especially for the debutants and those that had their first test cap this year.”

She believes that the future for women’s rugby is brighter with these current players.

The Fijiana XV are aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Spain when they face Kazakhstan on Saturday at 1am.