Barrett cleared to play tournament opener after red card against South Africa

Scott Barrett has been cleared to play in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup opener against France on September 9.

Barrett, 29, fronted an independent World Rugby judiciary overnight on Monday after he was shown two separate yellow cards and a subsequent red in the All Blacks’ record defeat to South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

The first yellow card came after repeated infringement from the All Blacks, before the second came following a reckless cleanout on Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

On review, the on-field decision to show a yellow card was not upgraded to a red card.

But the independent Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Sir James Dingemans (England), former international Olly Kohn (Wales) and former referee Valeriu Toma (Romania) deemed two yellow cards were sufficient punishment.