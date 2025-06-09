Aussie Select back for Coral Coast 7s

[ Source: FCoral Coast Fiji 7s/ Facebook ]

The Aussie Select team will be returning to the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s next month.

This will be their second appearance at the tournament and reflects Rugby Australia’s continued commitment to strengthening its pathways, developing emerging athletes, and testing future stars against some of the strongest sevens competition globally.

Aussie Select 7s Head Coach Shannon Fraser says the tournament provides a crucial opportunity for his squad to grow and perform on one of the world’s most respected sevens stages.

He says they’ve taken a lot of learnings from last year’s competition and several players used that experience to further themselves and have since gone on to represent Australia at international level.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts says rugby continues to be an amazing link between the two countries.

Roberts says the Coral Coast Fiji 7s embodies the competitive spirit shared by both nations, and we are pleased to see Australian pathway players gain valuable experience in Fiji.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte welcomes the announcement, noting the ongoing significance of Australia’s participation at Fiji’s premier rugby festival.

Whyte says Rugby Australia’s decision to send their development squad demonstrates just how valuable the Coral Coast 7s has become as a proving ground for emerging talent.

The tournament will be held from the 15th to 17th of January at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

