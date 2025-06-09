A chance for my family to experience Fijian life: Mayanavanua

Temo Mayanavanua [Source: BBC Sport]

Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua is grateful to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for giving him the opportunity to be able to play rugby at home.

He says playing in Super Rugby has always been a dream and now it has become a reality.

Mayanavanua, who has been away from the country for eight years, adds that this is also a chance for his family to experience the Fijian lifestyle while he continues to do what he loves.

Article continues after advertisement

“To be honest, I’m really grateful and thankful to the Almighty for another opportunity, another chance he has given me and my family, returning back home is a real honor and privilege. I never got the chance to don the Drua jersey back in 2017 when it was still in NRC and playing Super Rugby has always been a dream of mine.”

The former Northampton Saints rep signed a two-year contract with the Drua earlier in May.

He joined the Saints after the 2023 World Cup, making 35 appearances and scoring one try.

Before his time with the Saints, the 27-year-old spent three years with Northland in New Zealand and also played for Lyon in France.

The powerful second rower made his debut for the Flying Fijians in 2020 against Georgia and has earned 25 caps for the country.

A recent visit home is believed to have prompted Mayanavanua to pursue a playing opportunity in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.