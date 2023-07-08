Players to be exposed overseas

There’s more to achieve for players participating in the National Ranking Tournament as the winners will not only get prizes but exposure in overseas competitions.

This year’s tournament has seen improvements and advancement, as players will be wearing formal attire when they advance to the quarter-finals.

This is done to demonstrate the breaking skills.

President of the Billiard and Snooker Association, Keshwan Nadan says players who have the best attendance in regards to breaks and those that are able to make fifty breaks at a time will be expose to New Zealand and Australia for developmental purposes.

“As the newly elected president, I am looking at a lot of new things like the development of the snooker players, the attendance of the players in regards to breaks and the opening of fifty more breaks at one time and those are the players that we will expose them to New Zealand and Australia and other neighboring countries to play snooker for development purposes.”

He adds players who go through more than fifty breaks will receive incentives.

Nadan commended the support from the fans and sponsors for having trust in them and their competitions.

The winner of the tournament will receive $1000 while the runner-up will get $500.

The semi-finalists will receive $250 each while the quarter-finalist will get a free entry to the next tournament.