Paris 2024 is for long term

The Paris 2024 Olympics Games village is not just a temporary structure; it’s designed with the future in mind.

Team Fiji, including our impressive rugby sevens teams, will call this village home during the Games.

Once the Games conclude in 2024, the village won’t go to waste.

The facilities will find new life as individuals purchase the units, starting in 2025.

This forward-thinking approach ensures the village remains a vibrant and valuable asset to the community.

In the process of creating this remarkable space, over 3500 people have been employed, and numerous small and medium-sized companies have secured contracts.

This is part of France’s dedicated efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

And rest assured, the athletes are at the heart of it all.

They’ve been promised top-tier treatment as they strive to bring home medals for their respective nations.

Laurent Michaud, the Head of Villages, emphasizes that meticulous planning has gone into ensuring the athletes’ well-being.

“That includes housing, they need to eat well, and they need to sleep well. That’s the two major things and after that it has to be hassle free. So, we are focusing all our operations and process to respond to these expectations.”

The countdown has begun, with the Games scheduled for July/August next year.