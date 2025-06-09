Meth and HIV crisis underscores need for Players Association

Fiji’s growing methamphetamine presence and rising HIV cases are among the social issues threatening the next generation of rugby talent, says former Flying Fijians lock Wame Lewaravu.

Lewaravu told FBC Sports that he believes these challenges are already affecting young people, including rugby players, and could weaken Fiji’s future player pool.

That, he says, makes it the right time to establish the Fiji Rugby Players Association, which they have started a month ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re stressed about looking after rugby players from all levels of rugby because Fiji rugby’s assets is in the grassroots. If we do not take care of our young ones, especially during this difficult time that we are having here in Fiji, there’s a lot of socio-economic problems, such as drug-related cases, increasing sexually transmitted diseases, and other problems. This affects our rugby players.”

Lewaravu warned that without stronger support structures, Fiji risks losing the next rugby starts.

He said the new association must ensure welfare is prioritised not just for elite athletes, but also for players in schools and communities across the country.

“If it affects our rugby players, our assets, Fiji rugby’s assets will be depleted and we might not get the next Josua Tuisova or the next Isoa Nasilasila or Caleb Muntz. So it’s very important that we not only look after the welfare of our national players, but all the way to our grassroots level, which is very, very important.”

The former Fiji international revealed that talks about forming a players’ association first began during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when he was part of the national squad.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.