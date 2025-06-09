Lomani thanks fans after Drua loss

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Frank Lomani. [Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Frank Lomani has expressed his gratitude to fans following the team’s loss to the Reds, acknowledging their strong support despite the disappointing result.

The Drua were unable to deliver the performance they had hoped for, but still drew a passionate crowd who turned out in wet conditions to back the side.

Lomani says the support did not go unnoticed by the players.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for showing up today. It wasn’t the result or the show we wanted them to be or expected.”

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He added that the team deeply appreciates the commitment shown by supporters.

“We just want to thank them for showing up, especially in the rain.”

The Drua will now look to regroup as they prepare for their upcoming away fixtures in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

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