Lomani eyes breakthrough away wins for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Co-Captain, Frank Lomani. [Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are bracing for a tough stretch on the road, with back-to-back away clashes against the Blues and Crusaders looming in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The side has struggled to secure victories away from home, and captain Frank Lomani admits it remains a major focus heading into the upcoming fixtures.

Lomani says the challenge of winning on the road is one the team is determined to overcome.

“It’s a bigger challenge. We haven’t won a game away, and that is a big challenge for us to go to Auckland and put on a show there.”

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He adds that preparation will be key if the Drua are to turn their away form around.

“We want to go there and win games, so to win games it takes prep. We’ve got to make sure that we train well.”

Lomani acknowledges the team’s struggles away from home but believes the group is ready to change that narrative.

“We haven’t won an away game in a very long time, so that is the aim.”

The Drua will be looking to carry momentum into their matches against the Blues and Crusaders as they aim to break their away drought.

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