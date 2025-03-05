Local coaches receive international licenses

(L-R) Timothy Vakaruivalu, Della Shaw Elder, Henry Elder and Eremasi Qalibau

Four coaches from the weightlifting fraternity have successfully earned their International Weightlifting Coaching Licenses, a new mandatory requirement for coaching at international events.

The coaches who obtained their licenses are Henry Elder, the head coach of Weightlifting Fiji, Eremasi Qalibau, vice president and assistant coach, Timothy Vakaruivalu, Suva Weightlifting coach, and Della Shaw Elder, the president of Weightlifting Fiji.

They achieved this milestone after attending a coaching seminar in Samoa following the reopening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute last month.

This accomplishment ensures that Weightlifting Fiji remains in line with international coaching standards, as all federations are now required to either have a coaching accreditation program in their country or align with the International Weightlifting Coaches Accreditation Certification Program.

