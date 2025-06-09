International referee to officiate in Drua vs Skipper XVs

[Photo: FILE]

FBC Sports can confirm that a world-renowned referee has been appointed to officiate tomorrow’s Battle of Fiji for the Sun Bell Trophy between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Skipper Select XV.

The addition of an international official, highly experienced in both Test and Super Rugby Pacific matches, is expected to elevate the standard of officiating in what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture.

Coverage of the Battle of Fiji gets underway at 4pm tomorrow on FBC Sports, with fans around the country set to witness a historic contest under one of the game’s respected officials.

Article continues after advertisement

The match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.