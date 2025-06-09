Harry Grant wins 2025 rugby league Golden Boot

[ Source: ABC / website ]

Harry Grant has won his maiden Golden Boot award after Dylan Brown was controversially denied the mantle of rugby league’s best international player for 2025.

Player-of-the-match in all three of New Zealand’s games during their Pacific Cup triumph, Brown was widely expected to claim the biggest individual award of his career.

But the Newcastle-bound playmaker was narrowly pipped at the post by Grant, with the Melbourne hooker impressing judges during Australia’s 3-0 Ashes rout of England.

Melbourne teammate Cameron Munster was also overlooked, despite being named man of the series by a seven-person judging panel at the end of the Ashes.

