Harry Grant wins 2025 rugby league Golden Boot

Harry Grant has won his maiden Golden Boot award after Dylan Brown was controversially denied the mantle of rugby league’s best international player for 2025.
Player-of-the-match in all three of New Zealand’s games during their Pacific Cup triumph, Brown was widely expected to claim the biggest individual award of his career.
But the Newcastle-bound playmaker was narrowly pipped at the post by Grant, with the Melbourne hooker impressing judges during Australia’s 3-0 Ashes rout of England.
Melbourne teammate Cameron Munster was also overlooked, despite being named man of the series by a seven-person judging panel at the end of the Ashes.
