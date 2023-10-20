Hamilton doesn't feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty

[Source: Reuters]

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One’s governing body for “poor communication” but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body’s decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.

The seven-times world champion was fined 50,000 euros ($53,000), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes team mate George Russell at the first corner.

The FIA then decided to revisit the penalty, saying it was concerned by the effect of the role model’s actions on younger drivers.

The sport’s most successful driver is due to speak to the FIA again in Austin, despite apologising at the time and recognising he was at fault.

Hamilton is not expected to receive any stronger penalty as a result, with the FIA more intent on setting a precedent for future offences, although that was not confirmed in the statement.