Futsal and Snooker for Savusavu 7s

Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s has expanded its focus to include new sports in this year’s tournament.

In addition to rugby, volleyball and netball, they have also introduced Futsal and Snooker to the tournament.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava believes this decision has been a great one, as the interest in these new sports has been incredible.

“The 15th year of the tournament and some excitement with new sports included in our tournament this year with the likes of futsal,soccer, and also snooker. For the past 14 years, we’ve been running tournaments with rugby, sevens, netball and volleyball. But this year, the two new sports will be included in our tournament. ”

He adds that this year’s tournament is a special celebration of the Savusavu 7s, which has been running for 15 years.

Yamaivava mentions that they initially planned to register 16 futsal teams, but this number may change due to the high interest rate, particularly for teams in Suva.

The Savusavu 7s will take place from the 14th to the 16th of December at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu.