Sherman trims Bula Boys squad

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Four players have returned home after not making the national football team’s final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 Oceania Qualifiers semi-final against New Zealand.

Coach Rob Sherman trimmed the squad from 27 players with Nabil Begg, Samuela Kautoga, Shivneel Sharma, and Mohammed Shuiab Khan returning due to injuries and work commitments.

The Bula Boys have now relocated from their Auckland training base to Wellington, where they will spend the next nine days fine-tuning their preparations for the crucial match next Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Sherman says he is satisfied with the team’s progress and the balance of the finalized squad.

“So far, so good, still some ground to make up. Obviously, it’s a big challenge, so we’ll be working tirelessly on our game plan, as we work through the week, but so far, we’ve made progress, so that’s a positive. I am happy with the final squad from the players available, eligible and fit.”

The team’s focus now shifts to tactical refinement and ensuring the players are in peak condition for the clash against New Zealand.

Fiji’s final friendly match will be against Wellington Phoenix on Saturday, offering a last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the World Cup Qualifiers.

The national side faces New Zealand in the qualifier on March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.