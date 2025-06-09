Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Liverpool shine in Champions League

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Juventus [Source: Reuters]

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal since June as Real Madrid saw off a dogged Juventus this morning to maintain their 100% record in this season’s Champions League with a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike scored a ruthless breakaway goal against his former team in a 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt that ended the Reds’ woeful streak of four consecutive losses across all competitions.

Bayern Munich outclassed visitors Club Brugge 4-0 in the Champions League with three goals in the first 34 minutes to maintain their flawless start to the season and make it three wins from three matches in the competition.

The German champions have now won all 12 matches across all competitions this season while also staking an early claim for a Champions League knockout stage spot with a maximum nine points.

Chelsea thumped Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in an eventful if error-strewn Champions League game that included three penalties and a red card in pouring rain at Stamford Bridge.

Ajax, who have now lost all three European games this season, had their fate sealed in the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a dangerous tackle and Marc Guiu, 19, scored a minute later. Moises Caicedo made it 2-0 nine minutes later and, though Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit with a penalty, his strike was followed by spot kicks late in the first half from Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and 18-year-old Brazilian Estevao as the Amsterdam side lost discipline.

Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos came off the bench in the second half to inspire hosts Sporting to a late 2-1 comeback win over Olympique de Marseille.

Monaco’s poor start to their Champions League campaign continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur in new coach Sebastien Pocognoli’s first game in charge in the competition.

Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague in their Champions League meeting in a game of spurned chances and saves from both keepers.

Athletic Bilbao conceded an opening-minute goal but came back to beat Qarabag 3-1 at home, earning their first points of this season’s Champions League against the Azerbaijani side which had won their opening two games.

[Source: Reuters]

