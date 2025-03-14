Nadi's success rooted in on-field discipline

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nadi football’s commitment to on-field discipline is proving to be a key factor in their success, as the Jetsetters currently hold second place in the Extra Premier League standings with six points.

After three matches, the team has only received two yellow cards through Mohammad Aymaan and Beniaminio Lebatavatava.

Nadi coach Raj Dayal attributes this success to the team’s strong discipline and determination to improve after every match.

The team’s immediate focus is securing a home victory against Nasinu, a win that could potentially propel them to the top of the league table, depending on the outcome of the Labasa – Navua match.

“This is a crucial match for us. Nasinu is a good side; they have performed well in the last two games. But our boys have been working hard to bring home the three points.”

The coaching staff has been working on improving the team’s finishing and strengthening their midfield.

Dayal anticipates strong support from the home crowd when they face Nasinu at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3 pm.

In other matches, Suva will play Nadroga this Sunday at 3 pm at HFC Bank Stadium.

Navua clashes with Labasa at 3 pm at Uprising Sports Center in Navua and you can listen to live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

On Saturday, Tavua will play Lautoka at 3 pm at Garvey Park, Tavua.

