Forest knock Brighton out on penalties: Book Cup semi-final spot

[Source: Reuters]

Nottingham Forest secured a place in the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in a penalty shootout when Ryan Yates smashed home the winner after the game finished goalless following extra time.

Forest keeper Matz Sels saved Jack Hinshelwood’s low shot towards the bottom corner before keeping out Diego Gomez’s attempt into the middle of the goal either side of the visitors’ missed effort from Neco Williams that flew over the bar.

Crystal Palace also progressed with a 3-0 win at Fulham in their quarter-final earlier on Saturday.

Second-tier Preston North End host seven-times winners Aston Villa before Manchester City, who have also had seven triumphs, visit Bournemouth in the remaining last-eight ties on Sunday.

