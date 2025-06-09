Delai appointed as referee for Australia and Slovenia clash

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji’s trailblazing FIFA referee Torika Delai will once again make her mark internationally, earning a coveted role as referee for the Matildas vs Slovenia friendlies in Perth, Australia tonight.

Delai’s selection follows her impressive performance in the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT Final, further solidifying her reputation as one of the Pacific’s top officiating talents.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel extended heartfelt congratulations to Delai, hailing the achievement as a proud moment for both Fiji Football and the nation.

“Torika’s appointment to officiate the Matildas vs Slovenia international is a proud moment for Fiji Football and for the entire nation.”

He adds her dedication, professionalism and consistency have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

“She is not only an inspiration to aspiring referees in Fiji, but also a role model for women across the Pacific. We are confident she will continue to shine and make Fiji proud.”

The fixtures mark a historic occasion, with the Matildas playing in regional Western Australia for the first time, and Delai’s involvement adds further significance, highlighting the growth of officiating talent from the Pacific.

“Her appointment underscores the growing recognition of refereeing talent emerging from the Pacific region.”

Patel says this is a significant milestone not just in her career, but also in the broader context of representation in officiating.

The two matches will be played at HBF Park today and Sunday, with Delai appointed as the referee for the opening fixture.

The match starts at 11pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

