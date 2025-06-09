Combine Brothers overcomes Friends United in NCC play-offs

Source: FFA

Combine Brothers FC proved too strong for Friends United, defeating them in their opening match of the National Club Championship play-offs at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.

Both teams started well and went into halftime locked at 2–2.

Friends United suffered a major setback when they were reduced to 10 men, with Joseph Mishra sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Despite being a player down, the Nasinu side continued to fight hard, but Combine Brothers eventually broke through when Neerav Goundar scored in the 77th minute.

Friends United pushed desperately for an equalizer, but Combine Brothers held firm until the final whistle.

