Bula Boys win final friendly match

The Fiji national football team, completed their New Zealand friendlies tour with a 2-0 win over Wellington Phoenix Reserves this afternoon.

Goals from Etonia Dogalau and Thomas Dunn secured the win, marking a perfect record for the team in their friendly matches.

This victory follows earlier successes against Auckland United and Eastern Suburbs.

In their first match, the Bula Boys won over Auckland United with a 3-0 scoreline, with goals from Christopher Wasasala and Thomas Dunn.

They then secured a 1-0 win against Eastern Suburbs, with Setareki Hughes scoring the solo goal.

The team’s successful tour provides a boost in confidence as they now prepare for the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-final against New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place in six days.

