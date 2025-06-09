Auvray satisfied with team performance

[Source: Supplied]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC’s first win of the OFC Pro League campaign may not have been their most polished performance, but for striker Kyle Auvray, the result and the spirit shown on the field mattered far more than anything else.

Playing in the tough conditions of Port Moresby, Bula FC edged Solomon Kings 1–0, with Auvray earning Player of the Match honours for his tireless work up front and contribution to the team’s attacking efforts throughout the contest.

“I think the most important thing is that we won the game. I don’t think it was our best performance, but I loved the resilience, and we showed discipline and great camaraderie. It was great.”

The victory marked an important step forward for the side after a draw and a loss in their opening round fixtures, and Auvray believes the character shown by the squad will be key as the competition progresses.

Adjusting to the climate in Papua New Guinea has been another challenge for many players, but for the Trinidadian forward, the heat and humidity are nothing unfamiliar.

“It’s nothing new for me. I grew up in the Midwest, so it was really hard. I also played in Jamaica. I’m Trinidadian, so I’m alright.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United this Sunday in Papua New Guinea, and you can watch the match live on FBC 2.

