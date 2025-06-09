Educations remains a priority for Shankar

file Photo

While Rishal Shankar has been making waves on the football field in recent years, his studies remain a top priority.

At just 17 years old, Shankar already boasts an impressive record. Last year, he scored two crucial goals for Fiji in the OFC U16 Championship and went on to represent his country at the FIFA Men’s U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Like many student-athletes with national duties, Shankar admits that balancing schoolwork with football training is a constant challenge.

Competing at regional tournaments often means being away from school for weeks, which can disrupt his studies.

“Not it wasn’t easy, it was very hard. We had to focus on our school work as we usually missed out a lot when we’re training or camping. So no, it wasn’t easy at all.”

Despite these challenges, his talent has not gone unnoticed.

He was recently invited for trials with Brisbane City FC for their under-18 and under-23 squads.

Currently, Shankar is also in contention for a spot in Fiji’s national under-19 team as they prepare for the 2026 OFC Qualifiers.

