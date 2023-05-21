Davule and Tunidau’s hardwork commended

From left: Jone Koroilagilagi Davule, Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew and Makereta Lagi Tunidau. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Two police constables were hosted to tea by the Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew, for their outstanding performances at their respective sporting competitions earlier this month.

They are Makereta Lagi Tunidau and Jone Koroilagilagi Davule.

Tunidau is a current player for the Fijiana Drua team that claimed the Super W title last month.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, Davule created history after becoming the first Fijian boxer to win a fight at the World Championship in Uzbekistan.

The Acting Commissioner reminded the two athletes’ to think of three things wherever they go, their family, the organization they work for, and the country they represent.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Chew encouraged the two officers to maintain their standard of self-discipline.

The two officers are based at the Police Mobile Force.