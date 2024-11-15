T20 World Cup prize payments delayed

[Source: BBC]

Some teams from this year’s men’s T20 World Cup are yet to pay players their full prize money, according to the World Cricketers’ Association.

Sources have told BBC Sport the issue affects five of the 20 teams that competed in the tournament in the United States and Caribbean in June.

Each nation is awarded prize money by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with individual governing bodies responsible for distributing the funds to their players.

The WCA – the sport’s global players’ union – says there has also been “threatening and intimidatory behavior” by some national governing bodies towards players.

BBC Sport has been told the ICC is working with the relative boards in an attempt to resolve the issue.

The ICC awarded a record prize pot of £8.8m for this year’s expanded tournament, which was a 20-team competition for the first time.

Teams that finished between 20th and 13th were awarded £177,000, with an extra £24,500 given for each match won.

Those that finished between ninth and 12th were given £195,011 while £301,400 went to the teams who were eliminated at the Super 8 stage.

Losing semi-finalists received £620,500, the runners-up £1m and champions £1.9m.

India, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, the United States, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Nepal, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, New Zealand, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, Canada and Ireland took part in the tournament.

BBC Sport has been unable to confirm which teams’ players are affected.