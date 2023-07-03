Dauloloma fires warning shot

Boxer Semi Daulomaloma.

The war of words has started between heavyweight boxers James Singh and Semi Daulomaloma ahead of their fight next week in the Lewis Hill Boxing promotions.

Dauloloma and Singh, who will feature in the main bout, faced off on Friday when they signed the deal with the promoter.

Dauloloma says nothing excites him more than to fight heavyweight champion, James Singh.

“I know James Singh is the kind of person that will entertain the fight, and for him, this is not Jonasa Kavika or Taganikoro, where you’re promising fans, family, and friends to come watch this fight, and you’re going to knock me out. For me, I’m a different opponent. I do fight hard.”

However, Singh says it will be hard to have the belt snatched from him.

Boxing Fiji Chairman Subash Apna has been impressed with the line-up of boxers.

The Lewis-Hill promotion will be held on the 15th of this month.