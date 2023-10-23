Archer tells Winston to come prepared

[Source: Tuwai Investment Pte Ltd/ Facebook]

Dylan Archer has fired a warning shot, indicating that he is ready to square off with Winston Hill next month.

The New Zealand-based boxer says his training has been going well and is looking forward to what Hill will dish out.

Archer says fans should be expecting fireworks and bombs on November 4th.

“Good. I feel ready. Training has been going well. I’m fit to fight. We’re ready now.”

Archer confidently asserts that it will be an early night as he is aiming to knockout Winston just in round eight.

He is calling out to Olympian Hill and his team to come prepared as he is eyeing taking the title to New Zealand.

Archer holds an impressive track record of four victories in four matches.

The two will be fighting under the Tuwai Boxing Promotions banner next month on the 4th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.