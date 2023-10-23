Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams needs season-ending knee surgery

[Source: 1News]

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will have season-ending knee surgery. He’s been dealing with a knee problem since late January, and nonsurgical treatments didn’t work.

Adams, a 6-foot-11 player known for his rebounding and defense, was expected to return this season, but now he won’t be able to.

The Grizzlies are facing a tough situation as they’re missing their guard Ja Morant, who’s serving a 25-game suspension, and power forward Brandon Clarke due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Adams joined the Grizzlies at the beginning of the 2021-22 season after playing for New Orleans.