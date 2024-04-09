Sports Council to address peeling stadium tracks

Fiji Sports Council executive chair Gilbert Vakalalabure has affirmed the organization’s dedication to fixing the peeling issue on the new synthetic tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

He says they are looking at resolving the track issue swiftly to ensure optimal conditions for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Vakalalabure further states that they have taken proactive steps to address the issue and are confident in the durability and sustainability of the track surface with the implementation of Sphynx solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

The tracks are under warranty, and the FSC and Sphynx Solutions are working together to address this issue effectively.