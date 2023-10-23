Fijian athletes shine in Queensland athletics competition

[Source: Supplied]

Twenty-two-year-old Yeshnil Karan made an impressive mark at the Queensland Athletics competition by achieving the second-best time ever by a Fijian athlete in the 3,000 meters.

Clocking in at a remarkable eight minutes and 21.57 seconds, he improved his previous best time by a substantial 33 seconds.

This achievement elevated Karan above the well-known Davendra Prakash Singh, a three-time gold medalist at the 1991 Pacific Games and a participant in the 1993 Pacific Mini Games.

Karan is now just 8 seconds behind the legendary Usaia Sotutu, whose record of 8 minutes and 13.60 seconds has stood for 52 years since it was set in Europe.

In a parallel success story, the young Evueli Toia, a 2022 Coca Cola Games Senior Boys 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters Champion from Delakado Village in Sawakasa, Tailevu, improved his time by a commendable 30 seconds, achieving a time of 9 minutes and 00.71 seconds and securing the eighth position on the All-time Ranking List.

Notably, this marked Evueli’s inaugural competitive race in Australia since he began intensive training in early September.

The funding for this phase of their athletic development came from a group of former Striders Athletics Club Legends, some friends, and the Suva Marathon Club.

They secured support through the Team Fiji Lottery fundraising project and contributions.

Evueli Toia is graciously hosted by Jiofiliti and Rosie Tela, parents of Teti Tela, the renowned Flying Fijians fly-half, while Yeshnil Karan enjoys the hospitality of Kush Maharaj.

Karan and Toia are promising athletes who continue to impress with their dedication and hard work.