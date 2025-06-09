Ali sets sights higher after record-breaking throw

Suva Grammar School athlete Farhaan Tyronne Ali is not satisfied with just breaking records, he now wants to raise the bar even higher at the upcoming Coca-Cola Games.

The senior boy’s discus and shot-put star made headlines after producing a massive throw of 47.44 metres yesterday at day 1 of the Suva Zone 2 competition to erase a 19-year-old record of 46.31 metres previously held by Selestino Rodan.

Ali says his focus has already shifted to improving further.

“I’ll be working hard on that… just to keep that title standing for long and hopefully reach the 50 metre mark.”

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Ali’s record breaking performance is even more impressive given he had only two days of rest after competing at the Oceania trials.

Despite the short turnaround time, he stepped back into competition under fatigue but still delivered his best.

He says the result reflects the hard work and support system behind him.

“I feel happy and good about it, I would like to dedicate this record to my coach Drew, my parents, my friends and relatives, thank you very much for your support.”

The journey to this moment has been far from easy.

Ali recalls finishing last during his early competitions at Dilksuha Methodist High School and again during his first year at Lelean Memorial School, but everything began to change when he moved to Suva Grammar and started working closely with his coach.

From there, he steadily improved, finishing fourth and second before claiming silver, and eventually gold in the senior division.

Now, he stands as a record holder.

Interestingly, Ali did not realise he had broken a long standing mark at the time of his throw.

“I didn’t know it was a 19 year old record, I just threw my best.”

His daily routine reflects the discipline required to compete at the highest level, often arriving home late from training, sleeping at around 10pm and rising at 4am to prepare for the next day.

“It’s a hard challenge… after intense training, sometimes it’s hard to sleep.”

Ali has also had to overcome injuries along the way, drawing strength from his faith to push through.

“I would also like to thank the Lord for giving me strength, knowledge, wisdom and understanding because without him I would not have come this far.”

With confidence growing and bigger goals ahead, Ali’s message is clear, breaking records is just the beginning.

The Suva Zone 2 athletics competition concludes today while the Suva Zone 1 competition starts tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

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