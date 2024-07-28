Sports

Ariarne Titmus defends 400m freestyle title with Paris gold

Reuters

July 28, 2024 7:20 am

[Source: Reuters]

Australian Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic 400 metres freestyle title on Saturday after the world’s three fastest women over the distance fought a thrilling battle in the Paris pool.

Canadian 17-year-old Summer McIntosh took the silver and Katie Ledecky of the United States the bronze. All three medallists were past or present world record holders.

The race had been compared to the epic men’s 200 freestyle “Race of the Century” showdown between American Michael Phelps, Australian Ian Thorpe and Dutch giant Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2004.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m just happy to get the result for myself and I feel so honoured to be a part of the race and be alongside legends like Katie,” said Titmus.

“I look up to her so much as an athlete and there’s certainly not a rivalry beyond the races. I really respect her as a person and I hope that I put on a good show tonight and everyone enjoyed it.”

The medal was a first for teen sensation McIntosh, who finished fourth in Tokyo in 2021 as a 14-year-old and held the world record for four months last year until Titmus took it back.

Ledecky, the gold medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and second in Tokyo, now has 11 Olympic medals — seven of them gold.
Titmus led all the way, fighting Ledecky initially but then McIntosh over the last 100.

The Australian was inside world record pace at the first turn, and again at the 250 mark, but her final time of three minutes 57.49 seconds was well outside her own mark of 3:55.38 set in Fukuoka, Japan, last year.

The International Olympic Committee apologised to South Korea on Saturday after its delegation of athletes were introduced as from rival North Korea at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

McIntosh hit the wall 0.88 behind with Ledecky fading to close at 4:00.86.

“My legs are a bit tired, but I’m just relieved more than anything, I probably felt the expectation and pressure for this race more than anything in my life to be honest,” said Titmus.

“I’m pretty good at handling the pressure but I’ve definitely felt it and Olympics is different, it’s not like anything else and it’s not about how fast you go,” she added.

“It’s about getting ahead on the wall first, so I’m really happy to have done that tonight.”

 

Olympic dream run ends for Fiji 7s

Six injured in Sawani-Serea road accident

AG highlights responsible use of freedom of expression

Drug rehabilitation center is vital: Nakarawa

Boys are mentally prepared for the final: Cakau

We've been training for this for three years: Teba

Fiji to face France in final

Next job for Fiji 7s

Ratu Wiliame participates in IOC summit

Fiji receives bushmasters to enhance global peace efforts

FCS reviews chaplain appointment process

Mixed results on day 2 of BOG

Ariarne Titmus defends 400m freestyle title with Paris gold

Canadian women's soccer team loses six points, coach banned over drone scandal

Swimming-Dressel bags more gold in men's 4x100 free relay

Australia win women's 4x100 metres freestyle gold

Suva holds off Ba

Lautoka dethrones Labasa

Ratu Navula tops West Zone

Historic victory for Tailevu North College U18 in Northern Playoff

G20 agrees to tackle taxation of the super-rich, but forum not yet decided

Rewa trumps Nadroga

Emotional moment for Nukunawa to witness her sons play in Olympics

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt, Obamas endorse Harris

Celine Dion sings to wild applause

Navua gets second draw

Lami High qualifies to national quarters

Opening ceremony lights up Paris in unique style

We hope to end Fiji's Olympics run: Manenti

Coach impressed with preparations

Nadi FC coach hopes they execute finishing

LMS thumps Holy Cross College in U16 grade

Fiji Police urge provincial action against drug epidemic

China to strengthen diplomatic ties with Fiji

Plans to expand Nasea health center

Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets record on opening day

'Firenado' rips through California in year's biggest blaze

Holy Cross College creates history

GHS tames Labasa Sangam

French rail sabotage causes chaos as Paris Olympics open

Daveua and Ratulu lead Fiji in Paris opening ceremony

More than 160,000 people join white women for Kamala Harris Zoom call

Sand dunes factor in extra three minutes

Rewa Butter prices rise due to increased costs

Fiji lacks legal drafters: AG

National school-boys team to be selected

Bogus agents remain a challenge for REALB

BOG day one sees mixed results

Fiji returns to Miss Universe after 43 years

Munster enjoys winning return as Storm defeat Eels

Navua holds Labasa in thriller

Barnstorming Fonua-Blake leads Warriors past Wests Tigers

Arsonists attack French railways hours before Olympic ceremony

Suva upsets Rewa

Bigger task ahead for Team Fiji 7s

Nadi edges Lautoka

Stino's mum plans to watch semis with Masi's family

Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar front court over two cases

Muamua calls out to fans

FHRADC urges stronger anti-trafficking laws

Volatabu warns of addiction

Young Kulas ready to learn from overseas opponents

WOW’s Kids Fiji highlights need for continued financial support

Click Here for Fiji 7s in Paris

Home & Living partners with Dawn Solar for solar products

TLTB awards development lease to Waisasa landowners

Heavy rain alert cancelled

Strong start for Ba

Mum will be happy today: Sauturaga

Harris rises in polls as Trump labels her Marxist

Sayed-Khaiyum, CFO charged

Drua welcomes Tamani back

Over 3000 drug-related cases recorded in schools

Young Kulas set for intensive training in Canberra

Fiji Navy save over 200 lives last year

Russia's appeal over losing Olympic gold dismissed

Panapasa denies charges

Tennis-Gauff focused on collecting pins from LeBron, not dropping flag at opening ceremony

Six-times French champion Bordeaux file for bankruptcy

Fiji digs deep to keep medal hopes alive

Favorites out of 7s race

Quarterfinal is our final: Talacolo

Fiji remains unbeaten

FSSRU prioritize child safety at Deans play-off in Labasa

HIV treatment nonadherence on the rise in Fiji

Transition a challenge for Tamanitoakula

New framework to address rising cost of living

Week-long course for referees

AG calls for unity

Fiji to play Ireland in quarterfinal

FCS encourages inmate’s human rights

June inflation rate rose to 6.7 percent: RBF review

SRIF establishes pest and disease screening facility

Relatives of 18 dead in Nepal plane crash demand answers

Soccer-Canada edge New Zealand 2-1 amid Olympic spying scandal

Soccer-Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan

Ministry reviews IMAM guidelines to address rising malnutrition risks

Fiji explores dairy innovations in India

Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila'

Keanu Reeves gets emotional about 'The Matrix' changing his life

With Biden out, Trump and Harris trade barbs in reset US presidential race

Pop Stars energize young voters for 2024

Loganimasi’s dream becomes a reality

Ba witnesses increase in criminal activities: Gavoka

More claims in Pryde saga

Team Fiji stamps mark

Regional conference to help tackle meth and HIV crisis

FCS promises leadership culture shift for officers

New nursery to enhance food security and nutrition

Typhoon Gaemi barrels through Taiwan, killing two, heads to Chinese coast

Loganimasi's dad overwhelmed with son's achievements

Overseas-based boxers to tour Fiji

Jamie Lee Curtis to get honorary AFI doctorate

Paris 2024 relieved as Israel opening soccer match passes security test

Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17

Women’s Futsal team in camp

'Shogun,' 'The Bear' pile up nominations for TV Emmys

Qereqeretabua reaffirms commitment

From 4,000 My Little Pony toys to quilts

Fijian brands shine at Auckland Food Show 2024

Meta removes 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria

Floriculture, a box of treasure

Nacuqu thrilled by return to Fijian flair

Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces federal terrorism charges

Proud moment for Nasova’s family

Actor Johnny Depp turns to tarot to inspire art collection

Plea dates shift for drug dealers

President commends Fiji 7s men's

PM opens $11.3m school facilities in Lekutu

MOU strengthens human rights oversight in prisons

Labasa hopes intense preparations will help them defend title

Son’s courage and hope uplifts family

Harris calls on Black women to help power campaign

Gold for Ness

Singh stresses importance of social unity

Fiji Navy to recruit 116 new personnel

Inmate surrenders suspected marijuana during dental visit

New video of aftermath of Trump assassination attempt

Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

Cyclists rally for Cure Kids Fiji oxygen project

Cook Islands Police call off search for Fijian national

Rapist dad sent to jail

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

More focus towards mangrove restoration

Fiji 7s bound for quarters

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, two dead

Snoop Dogg to learn new tricks in Paris Olympics coverage

Taylor Swift lends personal items to UK's V&A

Netanyahu speech draws thousands of protesters to the US Capitol

John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa trailer to release on July 29

Shah Rukh Khan honored with exclusive gold coin by Paris’ Grevin Museum

Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18; captain survives

FSSRU anticipate sell-out at North Deans play-off

Fiji turns on magic in Paris

Fans can expect quality football

UNAIDS urges investment in HIV prevention

Gauff to be team USA's flag bearer in Paris

Argentina falls 2-1 to Morocco, France cruises

Weak cyber laws persist in the Pacific: Tabuya

HEIs can assist in drug war: Chand

Termination is short-term fix: Dr Nakarawa

Momotaro demands action to protect women and girls

Financial audit of Walesi to be completed next month

Israel carries out new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

Kolinisau reminds team to calm down

Fiji dominates Paris Olympics 7s opener

Water disruption in Colo-i-Suva village resolved

Meli Bainimarama sent behind bars

Never in my wildest dreams says Tuwai

Commodore Tawake lauds personnel, reforms in Navy imminent

All Saints driven by faith, not size: Waidavedave

Kamikamica calls for action towards childhood cancer

Heavy rain and coastal inundation alert in force

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

Open discussion needed to combat human trafficking

Waqabaca applies for FDB CEO role

High expectations for Navua at BOG

Meli Bainimarama convicted for domestic violence

St Annes prepares for netball tour

Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics

Short of female free divers, Japanese sea festival turns to volunteers

Drug issues top Ba Provincial Council meeting agenda

New Zealand report Canada to IOC after drone incident

Police investigate alleged break-in

France flaunts its baguettes with scratch-and-sniff stamps

Kishore Kumar pleads not guilty

Niger says 15 soldiers killed by armed militants

Tuwai, Dupont make 7s headlines

BBC sorry for any poor experiences on "Strictly Come Dancing"

Qiliho can be reinstated if he wins appeal

Fiji reaching a breaking point: Rev Tugi

World recorded hottest day on July 21

PM maintains stance on Fukushima discharge

Macuata leads environmental awareness dialogue

Radrodro urges HR Department to fill vacant posts

French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics

Barcelona cannot absorb infinite tourism growth, needs curbs

Special bond between Kolinisau and Commander Jerry

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides jumps to 229

NGO Coalition applauds ICJ ruling on Israel-Palestine