Youth and Sports Minister, Jese Saukuru.

The Minister for Youth and Sports has clarified that anyone with links to Fiji can represent the country in sporting activities, even without a Fijian passport.

This is possible due to the amendment of the Immigration Act 2003, which allows individuals registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula to enter, reside, and work in Fiji without a permit or Visa.

Jese Saukuru affirmed this after the Immigration Act 2003 was amended and passed in parliament in July this year.

“We have amended the immigration law, everything should be falling into place. We should be allowing people that have, even maternal links to Fiji, whether you have links to the VKB or link to ancestors who used to stay here in Fiji before leaving for overseas”.

The only requirement is to provide proof of their connection to the country.

“If you can prove that you have links back in Fiji, I don’t see any reason why they should stop you from representing the country”.

This should be good news to all sporting bodies as they can get Fijian players based overseas to represent the country despite not owning a Fijian passport and also without the need for visas and permits.