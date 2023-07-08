A new racing sport for Fiji

Spartan Trifecta Fiji has announced that Vodafone Fiji has been chosen as the official technology partner for the highly anticipated 2023 Spartan Trifecta Race.

Spartan Managing Director Chris Heverin says the event, which marks the first time Fiji will host this renowned race, is set to become a significant milestone for the country.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming race, emphasizing that it will attract 3,000 athletes from various corners of the globe.

The race is open to participants of all ages, including children, making it an inclusive and family-friendly sporting extravaganza.

“It has a combination of running, climbing, jumping, crawling, you guys through the mud, you cross the river. It has lots and lots of challenges, but the great thing about the sport is that there is something for everybody.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad conveyed their delight at securing the position of official technology partner for the 2023 Spartan Trifecta Race.

The 2023 Spartan Trifecta Race is scheduled to take place from November 9th to November 12th, 2023, in Sabeto, Nadi.