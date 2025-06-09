Women lead small businesses at Laqere Market

FBC Journalist Kelera Ditaiki pictured with a market vendor at the Laqere Market

Women are increasingly leading small businesses at Laqere Market, running seafood stalls and using entrepreneurship to support their families.

One such vendor is Silina Vunicakau, whose story reflects resilience and determination in the face of hardship.

After losing her husband, Vunicakau was left devastated but determined to provide for her family of four. She turned to the market, investing in seafood such as seaweed, locally known as lumi, and selling juices outside the Laqere Market.

Through consistent hard work, her small business has not only sustained her household but has also enabled her to support her children through tertiary education.

Her determination has recently paid off in a major milestone. Using earnings from her seaweed business alone, Vunicakau purchased a carrier lorry to transport her goods and now hires it out to generate additional income.

“This is good money when you can enjoy the sweat, sacrifice, and effort you put into the work and reap the fruit.”

Her success highlights a growing trend of women in Fiji stepping into leadership roles in small-scale businesses, turning personal challenges into opportunities and strengthening both their families and communities through enterprise.

