Vosarogo's appointment as AG is unconstitutional: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to retract the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney General.

Seruiratu believes that Vosarogo does not meet the constitutional requirement for holding the AG position.

He adds the objection to his appointment as Attorney General is based on the lawful terms of making such an appointment as stipulated under Section 96(2)(b) of the 2013 Constitution.

“Vosarogo, as a legal practitioner, has on three separate occasions, in 2013, 2017, and 2022, respectively pleaded guilty before the Independent Legal Services Commission on charges of professional misconduct, which therefore disqualifies him as Attorney General.”

According to Seruiratu, the only other Member of Parliament from the government side who meets the qualifications to be Attorney-General is Lynda Tabuya.

He adds that the importance of the Rule of Law and the Supreme Law cannot be understated.

FBC News has also sent questions to the Prime Minister in this regard.