Vocational subjects to be updated: Vanawalu

The Technical Employment and Skills Training (TEST) section and the Higher Education Commission of Fiji are working on the review of the vocational subjects in schools.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says this is a vital initiative so that the curriculum fulfills the needs of various industries, when students graduate from the school system.

He says this is part of the reintroduction of vocational programs to secondary schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Education still has 33 vocational centers.” There are 11 centers in the Central Division, 12 in the Western Division, five in the Northern Division, and likewise five in the Eastern Division, attached to secondary schools around the country, inclusive of the Fiji Vocational and Technical Training Centre for our students with disabilities as well.”

Vanawalu says the previous government had replaced vocational programs in schools with the establishment of technical colleges.

He adds the re-introduction of vocational programs in schools will need to done with immense scrutiny so that students are equipped with the right skills and knowledge that they will require in the workforce.